

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with seven retail robberies in Toronto and one in Peel region.

Toronto police said that the incidents occurred between Nov. 21 2018 and March 20, 2019.

Police said that a man, who disguised his identity by wearing a mask, entered the stores while armed with a black handgun.

The man would point the firearm at employees and demand cash and lottery tickets, investigators said.

Police said that in February, the man also took a $4,000 computer system from a store in Markham.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that on March 22 a man “was arrested after a violent struggle with officers.” An air pistol was recovered along with other property, investigators said.

A suspect identified by police as Toronto resident Alexander Assing has been charged with eight count of robbery with a firearm, eight counts of disguise with intent, two counts of assault with intent to resist, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft under $5,000.

He appeared in court on March 23.