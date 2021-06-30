TORONTO -- A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after a stabbing in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon left a victim of the same age with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to Acadia Drive at Billy Sherring Park, near Rymal Road and Upper Sherman Avenue, just after 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a 17-year-old male suffering from injuries they believed to have been caused by an edged weapon.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said, though his condition was originally described as critical.

Police say the victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable. He remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Hamilton was arrested following the incident. He’s charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and assault cause bodily harm.

The suspect is set to appear in a Hamilton courtroom on August 27. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to their investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers.