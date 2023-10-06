Suspect charged after man seriously injured in Vaughan shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Vaughan early Friday morning that left another man seriously injured.

York Regional Police said they responded to the area of Jacob Keefer Parkway and Basaltic Road at around 3:20 a.m.

A man attended a business in the area and told an employee that he had been shot and needed an ambulance, police said.

When officers arrived, they located the victim lying on the road with gunshot wounds. They also found a vehicle with bullet holes nearby.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, police said a 29-year-old man is being charged with several firearm offences, including use of a firearm/commit indictable offence, possession of a weapon dangerous to public place, discharging a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.