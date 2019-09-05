

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man near a Downsview-area gas station late on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9:12 p.m. for an assault call.

Investigators said a fuel truck crew at a gas station spotted a man bleeding profusely in a parkette adjacent to the gas station.

Security video obtained by CTV News Toronto shows a man walking in front of the gas station holding what appears to be a piece of wood or pipe.



They called emergency crews and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ASSAULT:

Jane St & Wilson Ave

- reports of an altercation between two individuals

- officers o/s investigating

- one individual taken to hospital

- injuries unknown at this time#GO1695351

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 5, 2019

Another witness then reported spotting a man “covered in blood,” walking away from the scene.

He was taken into custody near William Craig Drive and Wilson Avenue.

Police have charged a suspect identified as Troy Hinds with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

He appeared at a Toronto courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Earlier reports indicated more than one suspect took part in the assault.

The victim has not yet been identified.