Suspect charged after elderly man stabbed and robbed in Markham

York Regional Police have laid charges against a suspect after an elderly man was stabbed and robbed while walking home in Markham last month.

Police were called to the area of Laird Drive and Marydale Avenue for a report of a robbery at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.

They arrived to find the victim suffering from serious injuries. He had been walking home from a nearby financial institution when he was attacked, police said. He was transported to hospital, where he remains. YRP say he is expected to survive.

Police said they managed to identify a suspect through the investigation. They executed a number of search warrants on March 6 and arrested the suspect in Hamilton.

Investigators said Tuesday that 33-year-old Brandon Omardeen of Niagara Falls has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance today.

“Investigators are reminding citizens to be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings while in public,” police said in a news release. “Call police immediately to report suspicious persons if you feel unsafe or if you believe you are being followed.”