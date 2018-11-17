

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are still searching for a suspect after a minivan was carjacked with a 96-year-old woman inside in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Police say that they were called to North Service and Dixie roads at 1:57 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

“The driver stepped out of the vehicle and saw the suspect get in the vehicle and drive away,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk told CP24.

Investigators allege a male suspect entered a blue Toyota Sienna minivan with 96-year-old Marjory Thomas sitting inside and drove away from the scene.

The vehicle, bearing the license plate number BXVW 485, was later seen at the corner of The Queensway East and Camilla Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years-old, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police said the minivan with Thomas inside was found safe in Oakville. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call 12 Division CIB at 905-453-3311, ext. 1200.