

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto-resident accused of having bilked more than $240,000 out of 21 Polish-speaking seniors in Peel Region has been arrested.

The victims told Peel Regional Police that they were contacted by someone posing as a police officer, bank employee or distant family member who told them that their loved one was in some sort of trouble. The person on the phone told them that they needed money to help relative out.

Const. Danny Marttini said the victims, believing the caller’s story, invited the suspect to their homes to collect the cash.

All of the alleged victims were between the ages of 60 and 80, police say, and reside in areas across the region, including Mississauga, Brampton and Markham. The suspect in question contacted the seniors between Feb. 2017 and Sept. 2018.

A suspect identified as 32-year-old Valentino Vajda was arrested and charged Tuesday with defrauding the public and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Brampton.

Police have reason to believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Authorities urge anyone who is familiar with the suspect, whose photo has been released, to contact them.