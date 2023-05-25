Suspect at large following afternoon stabbing in St. Catharines

A suspect is at large following an afternoon stabbing in St. Catharines on Thursday.

Police say the stabbing occurred on Merritt Trail, near the intersection of Martindale and Erion roads. The trail is closed for the time being.

The suspect is at large, police say, and area residents can expect a large police presence.

Police ask residents to avoid the area while investigators are on site.

No further victim or suspect information is available at this time.