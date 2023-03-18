Suspect at large after deadly overnight shooting in Mississauga

A man is dead and another man remains at a trauma centre after an overnight shooting outside a bar in Port Credit.

Peel police were called to the area of Elizabeth Street South and Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga shortly after 1 a.m. following reports that two people had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to trauma centres, one in life-threatening condition and the other in critical condition.

One of the men later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, and police say they are waiting on an assessment of the second man.

The shooting appears to have taken place outside of Canvas Art Bar, on Lakeshore Road East, where broken glass and dozens of evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk this morning.

The Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau has taken control of the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

“We did tweet out that there was a vehicle seen leaving the scene, however at this point, after speaking with investigators, I can't confirm that that vehicle was even involved,” said Peel Const. Heather Cannon at the scene.

“So at this point, we don't have any suspect information. Anybody that was down in the Port Credit area around 1 a.m. that may have seen or heard anything or may have been driving and has dashcam video, please contact our homicide investigators. Or you can remain anonymous if you contact Crime Stoppers.”

Lakeshore Road East is currently closed between Elizabeth Street South and Stavebank Road for the police investigation.

“There are some steps in the process that we still need to do here as far as investigation goes, and I know the public can appreciate that. However the Port Credit area is still accessible,” Cannon added.

“If you're looking to go down where the water or the Credit River is, your best bet is to come down south from Mississauga road and you can access it there. Or if you're just looking for the downtown core you can come down south on Hurontario Street.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 905-453-2121 x 3205 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.