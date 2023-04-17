Suspect arrested, vehicle located after woman in her 60s killed in Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police have located a vehicle and arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Etobicoke.

Police, who say more information will be provided in an upcoming news release, have not identified the suspect or given additional information at this time about the arrest or when or where the vehicle was found.

The car in question, a red Toyota Prius, is now at 22 Division Station, near Bloor and Dundas streets in Etobicoke, awaiting an examination, Toronto police told CP24.

The collision happened on Sunday shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said a driver was travelling east on Bloor Street West near Aberfoyle Crescent, which is just east of Islington Avenue, when they struck a female pedestrian.

The victim, identified as a 69-year-old woman, died in hospital a short time later.

The vehicle involved in the crash sustained passenger-side damage and also lost its passenger-side mirror.

Toronto police are asking anyone who may have security footage or dash camera footage, and were in the area of Bloor Street West and Aberfoyle Crescent between the hours of 8:10 and 8:25 a.m., to contact them at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

This is a developing story. More information to come.