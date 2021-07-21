TORONTO -- Hamilton police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing at a motel over the weekend.

Police were called to a motel on Queenston Road in Hamilton at around 9:45 a.m. on July 18.

According to police, the victim was visiting a unit in the motel when another man arrived and physically attacked him.

The victim was stabbed and fled outside to Queenston Road where he eventually collapsed.

He has since been identified as 40-year-old Christopher La Rose of Brampton.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case on Tuesday and on Wednesday police announced that the suspect was arrested at 6 p.m. on July 20 in the area of Ferguson Avenue South and Young Street in Hamilton.

Police said 40-year-old Myles Blackburn of Hamilton has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police also said that Blackburn had a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest and he has been charged with a list of weapon-related offences.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing. Investigators said Wednesday that they continue to look into the circumstances of the murder.