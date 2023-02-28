Suspect arrested following sexual assault at west Toronto subway station

Police have arrested and charged a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted at Kipling subway station last week.

On Feb. 23, at approximately 7:45 a.m., a woman entered the west-end Toronto subway station when she was sexually assaulted by the alleged suspect, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Ashton Gray in a news release issued by police on Monday.

In an update, police said that officers were called to the area of Dufferin and King streets on Tuesday morning for a report of someone matching Gray’s description.

Gray, who police said has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, and is scheduled to appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.