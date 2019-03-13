

CTV News Toronto





A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a female whose body was found at a building in Pelham Park early Wednesday morning, CP24 has learned.

Toronto police were called to Pelham Park Gardens, near Davenport Road and Lansdowne Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a “suspicious death.”

When officers arrived, they found the female suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated her on scene, but she did not survive.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

Police previously said that investigators were speaking with a “person of interest” but they have not provided official information about suspects or arrests.

However, a source tells CP24 that a male has been arrested in connection with the case. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is reportedly an acquaintance of the victim and is due to appear in court this afternoon.

The incident has left some of the residents at the building on edge.

"Someone said there was a murder on my floor," one resident told CTV News Toronto. "I went up and they (police officers) were all on my floor. It's usually pretty quiet on our floor."

This is Toronto's 13th homicide of 2019.