Suspect armed with 2 swords enters North York bakery, stabs man inside, police say
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 9:55AM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 20, 2020 10:13AM EDT
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
One suspect is in custody after police say a man armed with two swords walked into a North York bakery and stabbed a person inside.
Police say the incident occurred at a business near Torbarrie Road and Wilson Avenue.
One victim suffered serious injuries and has been rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Police say the suspect was subsequently arrested and the two swords have been recovered.