Suspect apprehended after Toronto high school placed into lockdown

Police have made an arrest following reports of a threat made to Western Technical High School.

The school located at Runnymede Road and Annette Street was placed under a lockdown just after 10:30 a.m.

But that order was lifted at around 11 a.m. when police confirmed they had someone in custody.

“Thank-you to the staff and students for their cooperation and patience,” police said in a message posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

The nature of the threat is not yet known.