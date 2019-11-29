TORONTO -- A man who allegedly assaulting another man after he caught him feeding his dog is wanted by police.

Toronto police were called to the area of King Street West and Bathurst Street on Oct. 20 at around 4:30 a.m. regarding an assault causing bodily harm.

A 40-year-old man was feeding a dog that was outside of a restaurant, police say. It’s alleged that the dog owner saw the man feeding the animal and then assaulted him.

The suspect then fled the area eastbound with his dog, say police.

Police have described the suspect as a man in his 30s, with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket and blue running shoes.

Images retrieved from security camera footage have been released in the hopes someone can identify the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).