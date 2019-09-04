

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a wedding guest was stabbed in a banquet hall in Vaughan Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the banquet hall on Jane Street, north of Highway 7 just after 11:15 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year old man from Toronto, who was a guest at a wedding, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the incident. Brampton-resident Alexander Trinh, 36, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, police said.

In a news release, police urged Trinh to obtain legal counsel or turn himself in.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked call police immediately or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.