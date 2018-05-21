

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a “violent, armed and dangerous” suspect accused of stabbing two people in separate incidents on the TTC on Sunday.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police say a man boarded a TTC bus near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West where he got involved in an argument with the driver.

At some point, the man broke the head off a toothbrush and stabbed the driver in his cheek.

He fled the bus and was last seen running southbound on Islington Avenue.

About twelve hours later, police allege the same suspect approached a man standing in the pedestrian tunnel at Spadina Station and stabbed him with an unknown object.

Police say the man fled the station. He has not been seen since.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30 years old with brown, shoulder-length hair and tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a white and blue coloured Blue Jays jersey, camouflage shorts, brown shoes and two large rings on his right hand.

Police urge anyone who spots the man to keep their distance and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or identity is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.