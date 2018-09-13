

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The man accused in the murder of Tess Richey is set to make a court appearance later this morning.

Richey was reported missing by her family on November 25 when she never returned home from a night out in the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood with a friend.

Her body was later found by her mother in the exterior stairwell of a building near Church and Dundonald streets, not far from where she was last seen.

An autopsy determined that Richey died from neck compression. Investigators later said they believe that Richey met her killer the night of her death.

In February, police charged 21-year-old Kalen Schlatter with second-degree murder. The charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Last month, a judge denied Schlatter bail.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Today’s court appearance is scheduled to take place at the College Park courthouse at 9 a.m.