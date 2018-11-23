Surveillance images of suspect vehicle in Scarborough hit-and-run released
A suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run near Danforth and Kennedy roads on Nov. 21 is shown in these surveillance camera images. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 7:00AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 7:35AM EST
Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a woman with life-threatening injuries earlier this week.
The incident happened near Danforth and Kennedy roads at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the 24-year-old woman was in a crosswalk on Danforth Road when she was hit by a minivan that had turned onto the street from northbound Kennedy Road.
Police say that the vehicle dragged the woman for a short distance before continuing westbound.
The vehicle is described as dark-coloured, though no further description has been released.
In a news release issued on Friday morning, police said that they are continuing to appeal to any local residents, businesses and drivers with security or dash-camera footage of the incident to come forward.