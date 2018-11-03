

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC bus last week.

Police say that a 28-year-old woman was on a TTC bus at Victoria Park Station at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 26 when she was sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

That suspect was last seen inside Victoria Park Station.

He is described as 30 to 35 years old, about five-foot-three with a medium build, short black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).