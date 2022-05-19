Supreme Court to hear case about access to Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters
The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear Ontario's appeal to block the release of the premier's mandate letters sent to cabinet ministers.
A reporter with CBC had sought the 23 letters Premier Doug Ford wrote to cabinet ministers shortly after he took office in 2018.
The cabinet office refused CBC's freedom-of-information request based on a cabinet privilege exemption.
The CBC appealed to the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, who ordered the letters be disclosed to the broadcaster.
A divisional court dismissed a request by the Attorney General of Ontario for a judicial review.
The province then appealed to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, but lost, which triggered yet another appeal from the province to the country's top court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.
Warmer and sunnier weather will arrive just in time for the long weekend.