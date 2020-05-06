TORONTO -- A health-care worker at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has died after contracting the novel coronavirus outside of work.

The hospital reported last month that 59-year-old Dianne Chin, an environmental services supervisor, died at her home on April 10.

Chin had worked at Sunnybrook for 38 years.

“Her work helped develop the environmental services team into a highly respected and sought after team for advice about proper methods of disinfecting areas to reduce the spread of infections,” the hospital said.

“She committed her work life to ensuring the safety of others … She will be missed dearly.”

The hospital said that Chin contracted the illness through a personal connection and not while at work.

“She was diagnosed with the virus following testing in the Sunnybrook Assessment Centre on March 29,” the hospital said.

“Anyone who may have been in contact with her at Sunnybrook has been screened appropriately and are at home observing proper precautions.”

Sunnybrook says its entire team is saddened with this loss and that the Hospital is working with those who worked with and knew Dianne to provide them with appropriate support at this time.