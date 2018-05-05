

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





There will be a number of road closures throughout the day on Sunday as the 24th annual Toronto Marathon takes place.

The events will take place throughout the day from North York to the Waterfront.

Full marathon and 10 kilometre run will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Relay will begin at 7:50 a.m.

Five kilometer run will begin at 8 a.m.

Half marathon will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Five kilometer walk will begin at noon

As a result, several road closures will be put in place.

Beecroft Road, Elmhurst Avenue to Horsham Avenue (with exception of northbound lane for access to condominium), from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Ellerslie Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Churchill Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

North York Boulevard, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Elmhurst Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Park Home Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Southbound Yonge Street, from Horsham Avenue to Highway 401, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Highway 401, southbound Yonge Street ramps, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound Yonge Street, from Highway 401 to York Mills Road, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Southbound Yonge Street, from York Mills Road to Eglinton Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound Yonge Street, from Eglinton Avenue to Chaplin Crescent, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Yonge Street, Chaplin Crescent to Aylmer Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Westbound Chaplin Crescent, Yonge Street to Oriole Parkway, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound Oriole Parkway, Chaplin Crescent to Lonsdale Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road to Spadina Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Northbound Forest Hill Road, Lonsdale Road to Kilbarry Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound Warren Road, Kilbarry Road to Lonsdale Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound Spadina Road, Lonsdale Road to Austin Terrace, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound Austin Terrace, Spadina Road to Walmer Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound Walmer Road/Kendal Avenue, Austin Terrace to MacPherson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Eastbound MacPherson Avenue, Kendal Avenue to Davenport Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Davenport Road, MacPherson Avenue to Dupont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound curb lane Davenport Road, Dupont Street to Belmont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Belmont Street, Davenport Road to Yonge Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Aylmer Avenue, Yonge Street to Rosedale Valley Road, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Rosedale Valley Road, Aylmer Road to Bayview Avenue, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Bayview Avenue, Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lawren Harris Square, Bayview Avenue to Lower River Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lower River Street, Bayview Avenue to King Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Eastbound King Street East, River Street to Wilkins Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sumach Street, King Street East to Eastern Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Westbound Eastern Avenue, Sumach Street to Front Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Westbound Front Street East, Eastern Avenue to Wellington Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Westbound Wellington Street, Front Street East to John Street, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Southbound John Street, Wellington Street West to Front Street West, from 7 a.m. to noon

Westbound Front Street West, John Street to Bathurst Street, from 7 a.m. to noon

Southbound Bathurst Street, Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Southbound Fort York Boulevard, Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eastbound Marine Parade Drive, Humber Bay Park East to Waterfront Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waterfront Drive, Marine Parade Drive to Palace Pier Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard curb Lane, Humber River to Remembrance Drive (with access to roads on the south side when safe to do so), from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toronto police said TTC vehicles operating in these areas at the time of the events will be assisted through gaps of participants when it is safe to do so.

The events are scheduled to proceed regardless of weather conditions, officers said.