A unique summer camp in Toronto is offering hot air balloon rides to kids with serious illness, hoping the opportunity will help them float away from their stresses.

Nine-year-old Hailey Tolensky was one of more than a dozen kids who got their first ever hot air balloon ride on Wednesday morning in Thornhill.

“It feels really cool to be up in the airm,” she said.

The rides were a special treat for campers at Camp Lifeline, a day camp for children with serious illnesses or difficult medical diagnoses.

The camp is run by the charity Chai Lifeline Canada and is offered at no cost to families with eligible kids.

The idea behind the program is to give kids a full summer camp experience, even if they’re unable to attend a traditional summer camp.

“The kids come in with a diagnosis that “’ can't do’ and ‘I can't,’ and Camp Lifeline creates this opportunity for them to ‘can.’” said Craig Fried, the Director of Development for Chai Lifeline Canada. “They can go up on a hot air balloon, they can do activities. They can go on trips—yes we have to modify them based on their needs but Chai lifeline Canada is all about that ‘wow’ factor.”

That “wow” factor was in full effect as campers took turns in the tethered balloon.

“I just think this is so cool” said nine-year-old Cori Inniss, who’s living with a brain tumor.

After her third ride of the morning, Inniss remarked with a laugh “the people look really tiny”.