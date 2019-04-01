

CTV News Toronto





Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating the sudden death of a five-month-old boy in Welland, Ont.

Police and paramedics were called a home near King and Albert streets shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday after the boy was reported as being in “medical distress.”

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the child died at the scene.

On Monday, police launched a “sudden death investigation” in conjunction with the coroner. Few other details about the case were provided.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Police and forensic investigators remain at the home. An autopsy is expected to be conducted today.