

The Canadian Press





SUDBURY, Ont. -- Police say a man from Sudbury, Ont., is facing voyeurism and child pornography charges.

Greater Sudbury police say officers searched a home in late June and found the child porn.

They say a 31-year-old local man was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count each of accessing and making available child pornography.

Investigators say a "lengthy forensic examination" of a computer seized from the home led them to believe five people had been victims of voyeurism.

They say they know who three of the alleged victims are, but two others remain unidentified.

The man was subsequently charged with five counts of voyeurism where a person can be expected to be nude or engaged in sexual activity, and six counts of voyeurism for a sexual purpose.