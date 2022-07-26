Subway service suspended along portion of Line 2, large crowds forming

Subway service suspended along portion of Line 2, large crowds forming

A large crowd is shown boarding a shuttle bus outside Pape Station on Tuesday morning. A large crowd is shown boarding a shuttle bus outside Pape Station on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton