

Web staff, CTV News Toronto





Subway service will be suspended along a 9-station stretch of Line 1 this weekend due to planned signal upgrades.

There will be no subway service from Union to St. Clair West stations on both Saturday and Sunday to allow the work to be completed.

During the service interruption, shuttle buses will be operating between St. Clair West and Spadina stations, stopping at Dupont Station only.

The TTC says that parking will also be restricted on Spadina Road between Bloor Street and Dupont Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The parking restrictions are being implemented to ensure that flows as “smoothly as possible” with the shuttle buses operating, the TTC says.

This weekend’s subway closure is one of four that are scheduled for this month.

The other February closures are as follows: