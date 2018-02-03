Subway service suspended along 9-station stretch of Line 1 due to signal work
Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Web staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 7:34AM EST
Subway service will be suspended along a 9-station stretch of Line 1 this weekend due to planned signal upgrades.
There will be no subway service from Union to St. Clair West stations on both Saturday and Sunday to allow the work to be completed.
During the service interruption, shuttle buses will be operating between St. Clair West and Spadina stations, stopping at Dupont Station only.
The TTC says that parking will also be restricted on Spadina Road between Bloor Street and Dupont Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The parking restrictions are being implemented to ensure that flows as “smoothly as possible” with the shuttle buses operating, the TTC says.
This weekend’s subway closure is one of four that are scheduled for this month.
The other February closures are as follows:
- Lawrence to St Clair stations will be closed on February 10 and 11
- Lawrence to St Clair stations will also be closed on February 17 and 18
- Sheppard-Yonge to St Clair stations will be closed on February 24 and 25