

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Subway service at Queen Station has resumed following an earlier delay caused by a suspicious package investigation, but trains are continuing to bypass Osgoode Station triggered by overcrowding in the downtown core.

Service was halted at Queen Station beginning at 10 a.m. after police said a suspicious package was located in the area.

Regular service on Line 1 in the area resumed about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Osgoode Station was shut down at around 10 a.m., the same time the Toronto Raptors victory parade commenced, due to overcrowding, officers said.

Subway trains are continuing to bypass the area until further notice.

The Raptors victory parade began at 10 a.m. at the grounds of Exhibition Place before heading to Nathan Phillips Square on Queen Street West for a rally set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

More to come…