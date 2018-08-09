

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Subway service has resumed along a stretch of the Yonge-University subway line following a lengthy closure due to flooding.

The TTC suspended service between Finch West and Wilson stations on Wednesday morning due to high water levels in a section of the underground tunnel.

Shuttle buses supplemented service while crews worked to reopen the affected stations.

The TTC was finally able to get service back up and running at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

“We at one point had over three feet of water in one particular area of the tunnel and crews have been working overnight to pump that out,” TTC spokesperson Hayley Waldman told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“The water has been removed. It certainly was a challenge that required a lot of time and multiple pumps.”

Early Thursday morning, Waldman said the equipment that is required for subway service to run still needed to be inspected.

“(It) has been submerged in water for quite some time so before we can get service back up and running, we do need to inspect the equipment, make sure everything is safe,” Waldman said.

“Obviously safety is our number one priority and we want to make sure that once we get all the trains back up and running on the subway line that everything runs smoothly.”

In a matter of hours on Tuesday night, parts of North York and the downtown core were inundated to water.

Environment Canada said some areas saw between 50 to 75 millimetres in a two to three-hour period.

Streets, homes, and vehicles became submerged in water and even some TTC vehicles were immobilized due to the flooding.

The 504 King streetcar route was on diversion for some time on Tuesday night due to flooding. In a photo captured Tuesday, a sunken King streetcar was seen near Liberty Village alongside two police officers wading in waist-high water.

“Sometimes there are just those incidents and weather issues that are just out of our control,” Waldman said. “We are just trying to deal with everything as best we can.”