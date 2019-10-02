

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





There will be no subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Greenwood stations after 11 p.m. due to subway corridor maintenance which began on Sept. 30.

Shuttle busses will run in the interim and subway service will resume by 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Wheel-Trans service will also be available for customers requiring accessible service. According to the TTC website, Greenwood Station is not yet an accessible station and officials suggest that customers requiring an accessible connection should exit the train at Coxwell station and request Wheel-Trans service from any TTC employee.

Bay, Sherbourne, and Chester stations will be closed during the maintenance while all other stations will remain open for the sale of fares and connection to bus and streetcar routes.