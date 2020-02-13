TORONTO -- A work car derailment at St. George Station this morning is causing major transit delays on the TTC’s Line 1.

The incident prompted the transit agency to suspend train service between St. Clair West and Union stations beginning at 6 a.m.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths told CP24 at around 7 a.m. that about 40 shuttle buses had been ordered and approximately 20 of them were currently in operation.

“It is quite a big patch of the subway there that is out of service right now but we have quite a few options available for customers this morning,” he said.

At around 8:30 a.m., the TTC said 100 shuttle buses were operating in the area.

Griffiths said the TTC is boosting service on east-west routes, including putting additional streetcars and buses on the roads and adding more cars on Line 1 on the Yonge side.

UPDATE: Customers may use GO Transit at Danforth, Kennedy, Kipling, Dundas West, Downsview Park, and Union Stations (including the UP Express) for the cost of a TTC fare. TTC PRESTO customers are not required to tap prior to boarding. https://t.co/dM3TBz6BXW — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 13, 2020

“We also have a reverse GO protocol in place so TTC customers can use their fare on GO this morning,” Griffiths said.

He said it is not yet clear when train service will resume but re-railing crews are heading to St. George Station.

“They still need to assess and figure out what the problem is, how long it might take them to get service up and running so I don’t have an estimated time yet,” Griffiths said.

The TTC is also warning commuters this morning that they may experience "longer than normal wait times" between Union and Finch stations on Line 1 due to the ongoing problem at St. George Station.

As well, the Toronto Police Service is advising drivers to be patient in the affected areas.

CROWDS:

- due to subway being suspended, crowds are gathering at several locations on the subway lines

- please be patient, TTC has dispatched buses to assist

- expect delays

GO#303358

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 13, 2020

Griffiths noted that this derailment likely will not be as disruptive as the partial derailment of a train on Line 2 last month.

“This is quite a different situation,” Griffiths said, adding that work cars are much smaller than regular subway trains.