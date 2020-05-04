TORONTO -- Students say they can’t believe they are being charged a $250 cancellation fee for a trip they never took.

Students from high schools in Durham Region thought they would be going to Quebec City for four days over the March Break, but the trip did not go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the trip was cancelled, the tour group told students they could get a travel credit for a future trip or get a refund minus $250.

"I can understand a small administration fee of maybe $50, but why does it have to be $250 on a $700 trip,” Makenna O’Brien, a Grade 11 student from Oshawa said.

O’Brian said a travel credit for many students doesn’t work.

“For a lot of the Grade 12 students, they are going to be in university or college next year,” O’Brien said.

The trip was planned by Breakaway Tours. The company told CTV News Toronto the trip was postponed for the safety of the students and due to the timing of the postponement, money had already been spent.

“We offered a full trip credit for future travel or the option to cancel less a $250 cancellation fee,” a spokesperson said. “The $250 covers the costs already dispersed that we are unfortunately not able to recover.”

Monica Winn of Oshawa says her son is in Grade 12 and doesn’t want a credit because many of his friends will be in college or university next year. Winn says her son paid $680 for the trip and she would like him to get his money back.

“I personally believe all the students deserve a full refund and if that's not going to happen, I believe the cost of the cancellation should be a lot less than $250. That's almost 38 percent of the cost of the trip," Winn said.

Breakaway Tours says the options it’s providing are fair and reasonable given the unforeseen nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.