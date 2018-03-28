

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Students and staff at Crestwood Preparatory College are holding a memorial today to remember a 15-year-old victim of a triple murder earlier this month in Ajax.

Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 15-year-old son Roy and 13-year-old daughter Venallia died on March 14 after what’s alleged to be a domestic-related incident.

Cory Fenn, believed to be Pejcinovski’s 29-year-old boyfriend, was arrested in connection with their deaths the same day. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Autopsy results released last week revealed that two victims were stabbed to death and one died by asphyxiation, though Durham Regional Police would not specify how the results applied to each victim.

The Pejcinovski children were away from school for March break when the incident occurred.

In the days following, friends and family painted a clearer picture of the lives the victims led before their tragic deaths.

Roy Pejcinovski’s loss hit particularly hard for his school and hockey team, the Don Mills Flyers of the Greater Toronto Hockey League, where he was lauded as a star goaltender.

Crestwood Headmaster Vince Pagano said Pejcinovski helped bring the school’s own hockey team to a championship title just one week before his death.

Pagano said the plans to retire Pejcinovski’s number were made “because he deserves that and more.”

“I’ve been saying that whoever Roy went and whatever he did, he brought joy to people,” Pagano told CP24 on Wednesday. “So it’s been a difficult couple of weeks because of who he was as well as the nature of the tragedy.”

Pagano said grief counsellors have been busy with “full days” at the school since it started back up after the two-week spring break. He said it’s likely they’ll remain available to students at least until the end of week.

“(The students) have been amazing. Even kids that didn’t know Roy – he was in Grade 9 so some of the older kids might not know them – they’re asking to help,” he said.

“I had a boy come in yesterday who made this video... I looked at it and it was quite touching and when I looked up, he was crying. So, this is a community that’s mourning.”

Classmates, staff and parents are all expected to speak at the school’s memorial, which will get underway at 10 a.m.

Hundreds attended a funeral for the family over the weekend. The flag outside Crestwood remains lowered at half-mast.

Pagano said he hopes today’s memorial services offers some closure to students and staff “at least for a little while.”

“People will be speaking on Roy’s behalf – students and parents and teachers – and we have a couple video presentations that are quite touching,” he said. “I imagine there will be very few dry eyes in the gym by the end of it.”