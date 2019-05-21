

Sarah Virro, CTV News Toronto





It takes a large team of people to make sure a city’s roads, sidewalks, traffic signals, and parks are well maintained—that’s why the City of Brampton is recognizing the importance of their public works professionals in a number of events being held this week.

The city kicked off National Public Works Week with an opening ceremony and a flag raising Tuesday morning, followed by a stormwater pond tour. A group of Grade 4 students from Ray Lawson Public School spent the day outdoors to learn about stormwater ponds from public works professionals.

“We collect all the rainwater that falls on the roofs, onto the lawns, onto the roadway system, we collect that into storm sewer system and that storm sewer system goes into the pond,” said Anthony Obtinario, an environmental engineer with the City of Brampton. “This pond is then going to control that water.”

Water collected in the pond is held for about 48 hours before being slowly released into the city’s creek system. The process helps prevent flooding.

The Grade 4 students also helped plant native trees and shrubs to support local wildlife.

Multiple events to be held throughout the week

The events held Tuesday are just a few of several activities organized by the city to engage the public and teach them about what public works professionals do every day. Some of the events include a truck rodeo, a bus pull challenge and a number of school tours.

“Public works professionals play such an important role in our everyday lives,” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said. “They create physical connections by building and maintaining roads, sidewalks and bridges, and they create social ones by bringing people together to plant trees, looking after our beautiful parks where people gather and play, and helping children cross busy streets to get to school.”

“This annual event is a way for us to thank the people who work tirelessly to keep Brampton moving.”

The employees of the city’s public works and engineering department are responsible for road construction, snow removal, traffic signals, animal services, park maintenance, among other things.

There is an open house at the Williams Parkway Yard (1975 Williams Parkway) on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for residents to learn more about various roles in public works.

You can find a full list of events in the City of Brampton running throughout this week here.