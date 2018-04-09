

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two elementary school students have been taken to hospital after a liquid leaked from a gymnasium roof under repair at Derrydown Public School in North York.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said workers were doing repairs on the roof of the gym at Derrydown Public School, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue, when some sort of product, possibly tar, fell on some students.

Paramedics said the eight-year-old boys suffered minor injuries. They were both transported to hospital as a precaution.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 via phone that a third grade classroom was in a gym class when the incident occurred.

Bird confirmed that roof work is being done at the school but couldn’t say for sure whether the substance that leaked from the roof was tar.

“A minimal amount, I’m told, did hit a student in the back of the neck and the other eight-year-old boy got some of that liquid on his arm,” he said. “My understanding is that the young boy with the liquid on his arm was a little more serious but obviously we’re looking after both of them and making sure they’re okay.”

He said the gym is closed off while staff try to determine what happened.

“Right now the gym is off limits. We’re focused on making sure these kids are okay and supporting the other kids that were in the gym at the time,” he said.