

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Students and parents dealt with frigid temperatures not only on their commute to school Monday morning, but also within the classrooms, with many schools reporting heat and water issues.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in Toronto was expected to feel as cold as -30 with the wind chill today. Students at Ledbury Park Elementary and Middle School, located near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue, told CTV News Toronto they were so cold, they did not remove their winter gear while in class.

“We have to wear like jackets and stuff, so it was pretty cold,” one student said.

The same student said she called her parents to go home because she could not handle the temperature.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said that the school’s boiler was not working properly, but that someone was on site to repair the problem.

“I didn’t even know that this was happening to be honest,” one parent said. “That’s too bad. It’s freezing.”

Parents told CTV News Toronto that a pipe burst at Morse Street Junior Public School near Eastern and Carlaw avenues and that staff had to shut off the boilers due to flooding in classrooms.

“Initially we got an email saying no water, no heat. So I decided to just pick my daughter up because it is too cold for her to be in this area,” one parent said. “I don’t want her getting sick.”

The TDSB told CTV News Toronto the pipe has since been repaired.

Someone claiming to be a teacher from Pauline Junior Public School near Dufferin Street and Wallace Avenue posted an image to social media of four thermostats. Each one indicated that the associated rooms were between 10 and 15 C.

“Our kids deserve better than this in their classrooms on the coldest day of the year,” the Twitter post said.

King Edward Junior and Senior Public School near Bathurst and College streets did not experience any heating or water issues, but the cold weather still disrupted some activities.

“The younger students went out to our north yard. It’s a little more shaded and it has trees around it, so there was not as much wind,” Principal Corinne Promislow said. “The younger students went out for about 10 minutes and enjoyed it and had a lot of fun.”

The older students were kept inside as the area they use during recess is “more open and a little more windy.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Brandon Rowe