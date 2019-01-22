

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of a four-alarm fire that ripped through a popular Greektown diner this morning.

The fire started in the basement of the Detroit Eatery, located near Chester and Danforth avenues, at around 6:40 a.m.

“Crews arrived. They located a fire in the basement. There was heavy smoke. They couldn’t actually get to the fire. At one point the building was compromised, the structural integrity. Crews had to withdraw,” Division Commander Greg Weeks told reporters at the scene on Tuesday morning. “It was hard to get to the seat of the fire to extinguish it.”

The fire was finally knocked down at around 10:30 a.m., about four hours after it started.

“There was a significant amount of water used to extinguish the fire,” Weeks said. “It is under control. They are just looking for hotspots.”

He added that the cold weather added to the challenges firefighters faced extinguishing the blaze.

“Cold is always an issue,” Weeks said. “We are constantly cycling crews through to keep them warm.”

No injuries were reported but the diner sustained significant damage.

Becker's Bridal and another adjacent business also sustained smoke and water damage, Weeks confirmed.

Weeks said he is unable to provide an estimate on the cost of the damage to the diner and nearby businesses.

Danforth Avenue is currently closed between Jackman Avenue and Logan Avenue.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

“We have to pump the water out and then our investigations team has to come in and do a full investigation,” Weeks said.

He noted that they have found no evidence to indicate that the fire is suspicious.

It is not yet clear if the Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate.

“If it is more than $1 million in damages they automatically come in,” Weeks said.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, a patron of the diner called it a "sad day" for the Danforth.

“They had a lot of hockey paraphernalia that if it is burned, it can’t be replaced," he said. "This was a wonderful place, wonderful people and it is really a shame to find out this is on fire."

Customers who frequent the diner took to Twitter to express their support for the owners and staff.