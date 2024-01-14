TORONTO
Toronto

    • Structural collapse sends one to hospital: paramedics

    Toronto Fire
    A woman was transported to hospital early this morning after a structural collapse happened in her building.

    Toronto Fire says that they received the call just after 12:00 a.m. in the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area.

    They say that a piece of either drywall or plaster fell, and that the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

