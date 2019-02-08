

Chris Fox and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A cold and blustery Friday will cap off a week of turbulent weather in Toronto.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early this morning, warning about the arrival of strong southwest winds mixed with a frigid cold front.

The winds will likely top 80km/h across much of southern Ontario, but “a couple localities” could see more powerful gusts of 90 km/h and higher.

“These winds are strong enough to cause minor tree damage and a few local power outages,” the statement reads.

Durham College in Whitby lost power at its campus this morning. The school says all classes and activities have been delayed until power has been restored.

The return of a bitter wind chill will accompany Friday’s windy conditions.

The City of Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert as temperatures drop tonight to -10 C, feeling more like -20 with the wind chill.

During the alert, the city’s medical officer of health advises people to check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours.

Metro Hall will open by 7 p.m. and operate as a warming centre for those in need of shelter. It will remain open until noon on the day the weather alert is cancelled. Overnight street outreach works will also ramp up their efforts during the possibly dangerous conditions.

A dusting of snow is also possible today. Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day and into the evening.

The strong winds will dissipate by the late afternoon and will return to more normal speeds for the weekend.

Saturday will see a high of -4 C, feeling more like -18 with the wind chill. Snow flurries return again on Sunday, with a high of -5 C.