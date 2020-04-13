TORONTO -- Residents are being warned to expect hazardous conditions around all shorelines, rivers and streams due to a weather system that could dump up to 25 millimetres of rain on the city.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook statement ahead of the arrival of the system.

It says that the rain will begin early Monday morning and tail off by Monday afternoon with the potential for “ponding in low-lying areas” in its wake.

“Due to the total precipitation expected for the majority of the GTA, all rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions,” the statement reads.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks with rising water levels could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies."

In addition to the rain in the forecast for today, there is also expected to be heavy winds that could possibly down power lines and cause other damage.

Environment Canada says that westerly winds of 40 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h are possible in the city late this afternoon.