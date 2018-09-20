

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto and most of southern Ontario, warning of strong wind gusts Friday afternoon and evening.

“Strong westerly winds are forecast to develop in association with a frontal passage Friday,” the statement reads.

Wind gusts of 70 or 80 kilometres an hour are expected to hit areas such as Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York,and Durham. The weather agency also warned that higher winds are possible in thunderstorms.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in Toronto on Friday.

In the city, there is also a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Toronto Hydro warned residents to prepare for possible power outages.