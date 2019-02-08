

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





It’s going to be a windy morning in the GTA and Environment Canada says that some gusts may be strong enough to “cause minor tree damage and a few local power outages.”

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for most of Southern Ontario early Friday morning, warning about the potential for strong southwest winds that will accompany the arrival of a cold front.

Environment Canada says that winds will gust to 80 km/h in most places but could reach 90 km/h in a “couple localities.”

“The strong and gusty southwest winds will continue into Friday then slowly start to diminish Friday afternoon,” the special weather statement says.

Durham College in Whitby lost power this morning. The school says all classes and activities have been delayed until power has been restored.

While Environment Canada says that the winds could cause power outages in some parts of Southern Ontario, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that residents in Toronto will probably be spared that fate with the gusts topping out at a maximum of 80 km/h in the city.