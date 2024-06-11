Stretch of southbound DVP and westbound Gardiner closed after fiery crash

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway and a stretch of the southbound Don Valley Parkway have been shut down after three dump trucks collided, leaving one driver dead.

Toronto police said the crash happened around 2:17 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner near Spadina Avenue.

One of the trucks caught fire, police said, and the driver was in medical distress following the crash.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the injured driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police identified the driver who died as a man in his 50s.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner are closed at York Street because of the crash, and the Jarvis and York ramps to the westbound Gardiner are also closed.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have been closed at the Bayview/Bloor exit.

It is not yet clear how long the closures will last.

An eastbound vehicles drives on the Gardiner Expressway as the westbound lanes are shut down following a collision involving two dump trucks near Spadina Avenue Tuesday June 11, 2024.