TORONTO -- Streetcar service remains suspended along Queen Street today after the TTC found damage on an additional 25 of its low-floor vehicles overnight.

The TTC made the decision to replace streetcars with buses on its 501 and 508 routes at around noon on Wednesday after first discovering damage to the braking system on seven streetcars.

Overnight, the TTC said that crews inspected the track along Queen Street one kilometre at a time but did not find what was responsible for the damage to the streetcars.

The TTC says that bus service will continue to replace streetcar service along Queen Street today while crews conduct inspections of the track along diversionary routes.

501 Queen. Buses will replace streetcars along the entire route due to on going track inspections. Buses are unable to enter Humber Loop from the streetcar tracks and will divert via Windermere and Lake Shore to route in both directions. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 28, 2019

“Overnight a total of 25 cars were found with same damage so buses will continue on Queen for now. Further updates are expected this afternoon,” TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green said in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday morning.

Green previously said that the decision to remove streetcars from service was taken out of an “overabundance of caution.”

“Our working theory is that there is something along the track itself that is causing the damage. The damage is all in the same location in all of the streetcars, so we are working to identify where it (whatever is causing the damage) is. That work is ongoing but we won’t put streetcars back on that route until we know it is safe to do so,” he told CP24 on Wednesday.

The TTC has said that about 90 buses are running along Queen Street.