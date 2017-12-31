Streetcar service disrupted after car stalls inside Queen's Quay tunnel
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 31, 2017 1:00PM EST
A stalled vehicle inside the Queen’s Quay tunnel toward Union Station disrupted streetcar service in the area for several hours on Sunday.
The 510 Spadina route was forced to turn back northbound at Spadina Avenue and Queen’s Quay and the 509 Harbourfront route turned back westbound in the area.
It took several hours for the scene to clear.