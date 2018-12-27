

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A stranger helping in the search for a missing senior said something pulled her to a gated area at the back of a Scarborough school where she found 74-year-old Shirley Lee, who had been missing since Christmas Eve.

Roxanne Leadbeater said she found Lee, who has Alzheimer's, at the back of a school in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East on Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. I was only searching for the second time for 10 minutes and she was just right across from my house and this is the third building I checked and as soon as I came around that corner and I saw her leaning up against the window I knew right away it was her,” Leadbeater told CP24 while standing at the back of the school on Thursday night.

“I grabbed my phone, I called 911, I jumped the fence and I went over to her and I can’t even describe it –I was in shock myself. I covered her up and kept her warm until the cops got here.”

An extensive search began for Lee after she disappeared in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue on Monday at around 9 p.m.

Leadbeater said she went around the community searching for Lee after she heard about her disappearance and thought to check school properties since staff and students are on holiday break.

“I had a big flashlight and I almost turned around because I wasn’t sure if I was allowed back here because this isn’t a driveway, it’s a school parking lot but I came back here and I stopped and I looked over and there she was,” she said.

“I went over and put my winter coat on her, my toque, my winter scarf wrapped around her face because her face was frozen.”

Leadbeater said Lee did not say anything at the time.

“She was so cold that she couldn’t move. She just put her head down like she was confused. I didn’t get emotional then, I just held on to her and it took maybe three minutes for police to get here and they all started running over and when they took over I broke down – I started crying because I was so happy that she was found.”

Chris Chase, Lee’s grandson, met the woman who found his grandmother on Thursday night.

“It’s just so amazing that somebody was looking out for somebody, somebody they see on the news, somebody they see in the media, looking out for them, checking the back of schools, which are closed now and would be a place that nobody would be around,” he said.

“I mean a single person found her – I mean that’s just amazing to me.”

Chase said their whole family was very relieved once they were reunited on Wednesday night.

“We were over where she was last seen and I thought to myself we haven’t had an update in a while so I went back to the command post and when I walked over he (an officer) looked out the window and recognized me and he walked out and said ‘I have incredible news for you. She’s been located.’”

Lee was taken to a local hospital after she was located as a precautionary measure. She is believed to be in good health, her grandson said.