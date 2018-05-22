

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after two teenage boys were allegedly attacked by a stranger with a knife in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The teenagers were in the area of Jaguar Street and Meandering Trail at around 4:45 p.m. when the alleged incident took place.

Officers said the 15-year-old boys were walking when they were approached by a man they did not know. The man then allegedly began attacking the teenagers with a knife before fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

One of the boys sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by police as a white five-foot-eight male with an average build, a full beard and a buzz-cut hair style. At the time, he was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Investigators said they believe he is “violent, armed and dangerous” and are advising anyone who locates him to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact officers at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).