TORONTO -- At a time when Ontarians are being asked to stay home, the upcoming weather will soon make that a favourable option for many.

A potent system will bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow to parts of the province with rain showers beginning Easter Sunday.

“It will be light rain for most areas, on and off Sunday,” CTV News Toronto Weather Specialist Lyndsay Morrison said. “However, Monday will be particularly stormy, with this Colorado low deepening as it makes its way across the lower Great Lakes.”

Parts of the GTA could see 15-30 mm of rain between Sunday and Monday, with the potential for some embedded thunderstorms both days.

By Monday afternoon, strong southwesterly winds will become a concern.

“We can expect peak wind gusts to be between 70-90 km/h in many areas, with gusts as strong as 100 km/h in the Niagara Region,” adds Morrison.

“This could result in power outages, along with some large waves along the north and east shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.”

Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada. The gusty winds will also bring a surge of mild air to southern Ontario with temperatures briefly climbing into the mid-teens as a result.

Cooler temperatures are expected by Tuesday with brief flurries possible in some areas as the low departs.

In northern Ontario, measureable snow is forecasted with this low around Lake Superior and northeast toward Timmins Sunday night and into Monday.

The hardest-hit areas could pick up between 25 to 40 cm of snow, along with blustery winds.

“We already are avoiding non-essential travel across Ontario, but here’s another reason to do just that,” Morrison said. “For essential workers who have to be out on the roads, conditions will improve as we head into Monday night.”